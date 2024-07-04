DelDOT Traffic Alert: Road Closure Next Week in Laurel Area

In the Laurel area, Mt. Zion Road between Seaford Road and Sussex Highway will be closed starting on Monday, July 8th through Friday, July 26th(weather permitting), according to DelDOT. The reason for the closure is the replacement of a crossroad pipe. Detours will be posted.

Detour Information from DelDOT- Motorists wanting to travel east on Mt. Zion Road will continue north on Seaford Road, turn right onto Oneal Road, turn right onto US 13, returning to Mt. Zion Road.

Motorists wanting to travel west on Mt. Zion Road will continue north on US 13, make U-turn north of Oneals Road, turn right onto Oneals Road, turn left onto Seaford Road, returning to Mt. Zion Road.