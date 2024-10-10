DelDOT Traffic Alert – Upcoming Road Closure in Bridgeville Area

Seashore Highway (Business Route 404) between Ray Road and Federalsburg Road will be closed starting on October 21st and continuing through December 26th for the replacement of an area bridge, according to DelDOT. This project involves the replacement of the existing rigid frame with a structure at Bridge 3-114. The replacement structure will consist of a concrete rigid frame with concrete wingwalls. Additional work includes the placement of riprap in the stream for scour protection, installation of a guardrail, and reconstruction of the approaches.

Detour Information:

Detour – Drivers on Federalsburg Rd wanting to go north on SR 404 BR will turn right on to SR 18, left on to US 13, left on to Newton Road, then back to SR 404 BR.

Drivers on SR 404 BR wanting to go south will go left on Newton Road, right on US 13, right on to SR 18, right on to Federalsburg Road, then back to SR 404 BR.