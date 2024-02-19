DelDOT Traffic Alert: Upcoming Road Closure in Dewey Beach

Read Avenue between Coastal Highway (Rt. 1) and Buena Street in Dewey Beach will be closed starting on Tuesday, February 27th and continuing through Tuesday, March 12th (weather permitting), according to DelDOT. The planned closure is due to the installation of a new water and sewer line. Detours will be posted. Motorist are reminded to slow down in work zones and to expect minor delays while in the area.

