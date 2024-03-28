DelDOT Traffic Alert: Upcoming Road Closures in Sussex County

DelDOT has announced the closure of John Cooper Road between Susan Beach Highway and Columbia Road in the Laurel area– all day on Friday, April 5th (weather permitting) for the installation of a crossroad pipe. Trap Pond Road between Substation Road and Whaleys Corner Road in the Georgetown area will be closed starting on Friday, April 5th through Monday, April 8th (weather permitting)–also for the replacement of a crossroad pipe. Follow posted detours.

Details from DelDOT:

Laurel – The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of John Cooper Road between Susan Beach Highway and Columbia Road all day on Friday, April 5th (weather permitting)for the installation of a crossroad pipe.



Detour – Motorist traveling north on Waycross Road will turn right onto Ralphs Road, turn left onto Susan Beach Road, turn left onto Branch School Road, turn left onto SR 24 (Sharptown Rd), and turn left onto Columbia Road, returning to John Cooper Road.

Motorist on northbound Columbia Road wanting to travel east on John Cooper Road will turn right onto SR 24 (Sharptown Rd), turn right onto Branch School Road, turn right onto Susan Beach Road, and turn right onto Ralphs Road, returning to John Cooper Road.

Road Closure of Trap Pond Road between Substation Road and Whaleys Corner Road

Georgetown – The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Trap Pond Road between Substation Road and Whaleys Corner Road starting on Friday, April 5th through Monday, April 8th (weather permitting) for the replacement of a crossroad pipe.

Detour – Motorist traveling south on E. Trap Pond Road will turn right on Substation Road left on Rt. 9 Georgetown Lewes Highway, left on Whaleys Corner Road back to E. Trap Pond Road.

Motorist traveling north on E. Trap Pond Road will turn left on Whaleys Corner Road, right on Rt. 9 Georgetown Lewes Highway, right on Substation Road back to E. Trap Pond Road.

For more information, visit DelDOT’s website at www.deldot.gov