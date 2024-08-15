DelDOT Traffic Alert: Upcoming Road Reopening and Closure of Another in Lewes-Angola Area Due to Project

In the Lewes-Angola area, Phase 1 of the Robinsonville and Angola Road Intersection Improvements Project will be completed on August 26th with the reopening of Robinsonville Road, according to DelDOT. Angola Road between Route 24 (John J. Williams Highway) and Cottage Court will be closing on September 3rd through the end of the year for the Phase 2 of the intersection realignment and improvements.

Detour Information from DelDOT:

Drivers wanting to go West on Angola Road will go North on Camp Arrowhead Road, turn left on to SR 24, back to Angola Road.

Drivers wanting to go East on Angola Road will go North on SR 24, turn right on Camp Arrowhead Road, back to Angola Road.