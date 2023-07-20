DelDOT Traffic Alert: Work on Bridge Over Concord Pond Spillway in Seaford to Get Underway Next Month
July 20, 2023/
The bridge on Concord Pond Road over Concord Pond Spillway will be getting new pile jackets, bridge deck overlay and repairs. Work will start on Wednesday, August 2nd through Friday, September 8th (weather permitting). The work will take place within the waterway and the roadway across the bridge with traffic control. Motorists can expect lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday 8am to 4pm.