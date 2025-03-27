DelDOT Traffic Alerts Related to Area Bridge Work

In the Milton area, lane closures will go into effect at SR 1 and SR 16 for bridge inspection on April 8th., according to DelDOT. Motorists can expect daytime lane closures 9:00am to 3:00pm.



Also, DelDOT announces there will be nighttime lane closures along US 113 to place beams for the new bridge on the North Millsboro Bypass over Route 113. The lane closures are planned for April 6th through April 11th between 6 PM and 6 AM.

Additional Information from DelDOT Regarding Route 113 Lane Closures

The plan is as follows:

Sunday evening April 6 – Wednesday morning April 9 (first 3 nights)

Lane closures both directions of US 113 starting at 6pm, NB US 113 detour in place 10pm with lane closures remaining in place on SB US 113, detour and lane closures lifted 6am

Wednesday evening April 9 – Friday morning April 11 (last 2 nights)

Lane closures both directions of US 113 starting at 6pm, SB US 113 detour in place 10pm with lane closures remaining in place on NB US 113, detour and lane closures lifted 6am

Detours are as follows:

Northbound Vehicular – Vehicular traffic on Northbound US 113 / DuPont Blvd. will turn right onto Delaware Ave. , turn left onto Betts Pond Rd., turn left onto Avenue of Honor, returning to US 113 / DuPont Blvd.

Northbound Truck – Truck traffic on Northbound US 113 / DuPont Blvd. will turn right onto SR 24 / Washington St., turn left onto SR 30 / Gravel Hill Rd., turn left onto US 9 / SR 404 / Lewes Georgetown Hwy., turn left onto US 9 Truck / Park Ave., take the second exit at the roundabout onto US 9 Truck / Arrow Safety Rd., returning to US 113 / DuPont Blvd.

Southbound Vehicular – Vehicular traffic on Southbound US 113 / DuPont Blvd. will turn left onto Avenue of Honor, turn right onto Bethesda Rd., continue straight onto Fox Run Rd., turn right onto Betts Pond Rd., returning to US 113 / DuPont Blvd.

Southbound Truck – Truck traffic on Southbound US 113 / DuPont Blvd. will turn left onto US 9 Truck / Arrow Safety Rd., take the second exit at the roundabout onto US 9 Truck / Park Ave., turn right onto US 9 / SR 404 / Lewes Georgetown Hwy., turn right onto SR 30 / Gravel Hill Rd., turn right onto SR 24 / Washington St., returning to US 113 / DuPont Blvd.