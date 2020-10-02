DelDOT Troubled By Recent Worker Injuries Caused By Motorists

Three DelDOT employees have been injured by motorists in the past two weeks, and the Department of Transportation and AAA Mid-Atlantic say drivers need to pay attention and slow down.



Crews working at construction sites or mowing grass are endangered by motorists who don’t simply slow down when they approach a work crew, according to Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan. She also calls the overall number of fatalities happening on Delaware roads “unacceptable.”



Although traffic volume had been down 50-percent or more statewide in recent months. there have been 91 vehicle-related fatalities this year, just three fewer than this time a year ago. AAA Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Cathi Rossi also says emergency responders such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics – even tow truck operators – are at risk if motorists do not slow down or try to move over for flashing lights.

Delaware is also reporting 19 pedestrian fatalities on the road so far this year, three fewer than at this in 2019. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month.