DelDOT Unveils Proposed Alternative for Route 113/404 Overpass in Georgetown

A public workshop was held by DelDOT Wednesday on the overpass project for the intersection at Routes 113 and 404. During the first public workshop a year ago, DelDOT provided three alternatives for the public to comment on for the proposed overpass. After going through the comments and suggestions, DelDOT chose Alternative B which was tweaked and displayed during a second public workshop Wednesday afternoon at Delaware Tech in Georgetown.

All the original alternatives showed that businesses at up to three corners of the intersection would be impacted, however option B, the chosen alternative, will impact businesses on the northbound lanes – specifically Royal Farms, NAPA and Boulevard

Work is scheduled to begin in 2024 – however it may begin earlier. Comments forms may be submitted online at dotpr@delaware.gov or mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Mark Whiteside, Project Manager, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.