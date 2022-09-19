DelDOT Virtual Public Workshop on SR1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study Tuesday

DelDOT will hold a virtual public workshop on Tuesday from 5 to 6pm and 6 to 7pm on the State Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study – which looks at the impacts climate change and sea-level rise are having on transportation infrastructure specifically between Dewey Beach and Ocean City, Maryland. Both sessions will have the same content and format.

About this Study:

Here at DelDOT it is our goal to examine the impacts climate change and sea-level rise are having on our transportation infrastructure, and incorporate resiliency and sustainability measures in the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of our projects. Due to the low-lying topography of our state, creating resilient infrastructure in the face of roadway flooding is a challenge. DelDOT has been and continues to be challenged by the effects of sea-level rise (SLR) and frequently flooded roadways. And the SR1 corridor between Dewey Beach and the Maryland state line is particularly vulnerable with effects coming from oceanside as well as bayside. This section of SR1 is a primary evacuation route for Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City, Maryland. This planning study will allow the Delaware Department of Transportation to develop short and long-term solutions to help protect this important roadway for both the economic stability of the state and the safety of the traveling public.

More information – https://deldot.gov/projects/Studies/sr1-coastal-corridor/

MEETING LINK

Phone: 1-(646) 876 9923

Webinar Id: 816 1994 6072

Passcode: 248974