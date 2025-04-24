DelDOT Virtual Workshop Underway for Bridge Rehab Project on Concord Road

A virtual workshop begins today for a bridge rehabilitation project. The bridge crosses Tubbs Branch on Concord Road east of Seaford. DelDOT officials say the existing bridge is experiencing undermining which is causing fill to be lost under the roadway – and the road to settle. The bridge work involves filling in existing scour hole with stone or fill, pouring a concrete floor through the culvert, and raising and repaving the roadway. This bridge project is part of the pavement rehab that will be occurring on Concord Road. The bridge construction work is expected to begin between July and September of this year and be completed by December of this year. The virtual workshop will remain open for two weeks – https://de.gov/br3243