DelDOT Winter Storm Update/Winter Storm Warning in Effect in NCCo till 10am Tuesday

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) continues to monitor conditions as a significant winter storm moves across the region. The Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect for New Castle County until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

DelDOT crews will continue to plow and treat roadways throughout the duration of the storm.

At this time, the Wilmington, and Delaware City Delaware Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) locations will be closing at 3 p.m. today due to weather conditions. The DMV offers more than 20 services online at mydmv.delaware.gov including renewal of Delaware Driver License/ID, renewing vehicle registration, and changing your home address.

If you need to be on the roads, DelDOT urges you to slow down, use caution and make sure to give yourself plenty of space between your vehicle and other vehicles on the road.

The DelDOT snow plow tracker is currently active and will remain so throughout the storm. You can access it via the DelDOT smartphone app and deldot.gov under the interactive maps icon.