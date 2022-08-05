DelDOT Workers Find Dog Left to Die in Dover

A dog was found by DelDOT workers earlier this week in tall brush off North Little Creek Road in Dover. The dog, which had lost most of her hair and was covered in sores and scabs, was barely responsive and rushed to a local veterinary hospital. She later died and Delaware Animal Services is looking for help to find the person responsible. The dog is about 2 years old and was wearing a blue, orange and white striped collar. She was left in a crate near the Route 1 overpass. If you have information – contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online at http://animalservices.delaware.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.