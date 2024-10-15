DelDOT’s Name That Plow Contest is On!

For the 4th year – DelDOT is holding its “Name that Plow Contest.” Kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grad throughout Delaware have a chance to name several DelDOT snowplows. There were over 200 entries last year – and the winning names were Ice Ice Bladey, Melton John and Blades of Flurries. One winner will be chosen from each county and a snowplow will visit their school. Name submissions can be made as a class or from individual students – and entries will be taken through midnight on Friday, November 8th!

Send your entries to dotpublic@delaware.gov

Submissions must include:

School name

Plow name

Class/Teacher/Student name

Grade

DelDOT has more than 300 pieces of snow removal statewide and is responsible for treating and plowing almost 14,000 lane miles of roadway. For more information about DelDOT’s winter storm operations visit the DelDOT Snow FAQ webpage.