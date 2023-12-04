UPDATED: DelDOT’s “Name that Plow” Contest Ends December 8!

UPDATED – 12/04/23 – Time is running out for school students to enter DelDOT’s Name that Plow Contest. Students in grades Kindergarten through 5th have the chance to name three DelDOT snow plows – one in each county. And the snow plow will visit the winning schools. Submissions can be made as a class or by individual students but entries must be received by 11:59pm on Friday, December 8. Be sure to include you school name, plow name and the teacher/class/students name and grade.

Send entries to dotpublic@delaware.gov

=======================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 11/17/23 – DelDOT’s Name that Plow contest is back for the 3rd year. Kids across Delaware again have the chance to name some of DelDOT’s snowplows. One winner from each county will be chosen – and will have a snowplow visit their school. Name submissions can be from individual students or as a class through Friday, December 8th. Last year over 150 entries were received – the winning names – Darth Blader, Snow Crusher and Scoop Dogg.

Additional information from DelDOT: “Taking care of our roads during a winter storm event is a big job and our employees work hard to clear roads as quickly and safely as possible,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “This is a fun way to bring DelDOT into classrooms across the state and spread awareness of all the work that goes into snow and ice removal.”

Entries will be accepted via email until 11:59pm on Friday, December 8th, 2023, at dotpublic@delaware.gov



Submissions should include – School Name, Plow Name, Class/Teacher/Students Name, and Grade.



One winner from each county will be selected and will have a snowplow visit their school for a photo.



DelDOT has more than 300 pieces of snow removal statewide and is responsible for treating and plowing almost 14,000 lane miles of roadway. For more information about DelDOT’s winter storm operations visit the DelDOT Snow FAQ webpage.