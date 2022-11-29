DelDOT’s Name the Plow Contest is Back!

DelDOT’s Name That Plow contest is back!! Elementary school students across the state can enter their names for a DelDOT snow plow – there will be one name chosen in each county. Entries will be accepted by email until 8pm on Tuesday, December 13 at dotpublic@delaware.gov. A snowplow will visit the winning school for a photo and a chance for students to find out more about the plows and their operators.

Name that Plow Contest Guidelines / Image courtesy DelDOT

Last winter’s winners were from Newark Charter School (Polar Patroller) in New Castle County, Lake Forest North Elementary School (Frost Bite) in Kent County, and Shields Elementary School in Lewes (The Unfrostables) in Sussex County.

DelDOT has more than 300 pieces of snow removal statewide and is responsible for treating and plowing almost 14,000 lane miles of roadway. For more information about DelDOT’s winter storm operations visit the DelDOT Snow FAQ webpage.