Deliveries Of Mysterious Seeds Continue

More Delawareans have received deliveries of unsolicited packages that appear to originate in China containing mysterious seeds.

Departments of agriculture in Delaware and other states are working with the USDA and are asking for samples of the seeds.

Delaware Ag has processed more than 40 packages of seeds which will be tested.

If you receive these seeds, you are asked to save them and the package they came in and report the delivery online at the State Department of Agriculture website. They also may be mailed or delivered to the Department of Agriculture on Route 13 in Dover.









