Delmar Area Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 4 Injured

A crash Friday night west of Delmar left one man dead. Delaware State Police say around 9:30pm a Subaru Outback was southbound on Providence Church Road approaching Delmar Road and failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the westbound lane of Delmar Road colliding with a Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Subaru, a 48 year old man from Salisbury was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 40 year old woman from Laurel and three child passengers sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.