Delmar Commercial Fire – Accidental

Waller Road Fire – Delmar Auto Center / Image courtesy Steven Cox

A fire at the Delmar Auto Center on Waller Road Tuesday afternoon was accidental according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Delmar firefighters arrived just before 1pm to find smoke and flames coming from two structures at the property. Fire companies from Sussex and Wicomico Counties assisted or provided cover. The State Fire Marshal says the blaze was caused by an open burning that spread into adjacent structures. Damage is estimated at $250,000. There were people in the buildings when the fire broke out – one person was treated for smoke inhalation.