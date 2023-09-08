Delmar Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead

A Laurel man is dead after a crash north of Delmar Thursday evening just before 6. Delaware State Police say a Tucson was northbound on BiState Boulevard just north of Allens Mill Road. Just ahead of the Tucson was a man on a man on a motorized skateboard riding in the center of BiState Boulevard when the boarder swerved to the right – into the path of the Tucson. The boarder, a 27 year old man from Laurel, was thrown into the windshield of the Tucson and ended up in the northbound lane of BiState Boulevard. The Tucson also swerved and struck a mailbox.

The Laurel man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Tucson was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.