Delmar, DE Man Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison on Felony Drug Charges

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Delmar, Delaware man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for felony drug possession. Associate Judge of the Circuit Court of Wicomico County Matthew Maciarello sentenced 24 year old Japree Ayers to 80 years in prison – suspending all but 40 years of active incarceration with 10 of those being a minimum mandatory sentence with limited possibilities of parole.

Court records show Ayres was arrested in August of 2022 when Salisbury City Police executed a search and seizure warrant at a Truitt Street residence and a vehicle parked there. A large amount of heroin, fentanyl and a loaded handgun were seized.

Ayers was convicted last November after a jury trial.

Additional information from the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County:

Ayres was convicted of three (3) counts of Possession Large Amount of Controlled Dangerous Substance, three (3) counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance and related charges.

Documents were located within the residence and vehicle which contained Japree Ayers name and telephone number.