Delmar, DE Voters to Elect 2 to City Council on October 7

Voters in Delmar, DE will go to the polls on Monday, October 7th to elect two people to the city council. Today was the final day that candidates could file to run for two council seats or the mayor’s office. Incumbent Tom Bauer was the only candidate to file for Mayor so he will return for another two-year term. However, Brian Morris did file to challenge incumbents Odell Jones and Todd Lanier for a seat on the Council – each for a 4-year term.

The election is October 7th and polls will be open from 7am to 7pm at the Delmar Public Library.