Delmar Fire Truck, Tractor Trailer Collide On Route 13

Delmar Police are investigating an accident involving a local fire department truck and a tractor trailer on Route 13 near Line Road.

The collision Tuesday morning left several people with minor injuries. The Delmar Fire Department said in a social media post that all fire personnel involved were home and resting later in the afternoon, and that there would be no lapse in fire and EMS coverage, although the fire truck was left with damage to its front.

“We thank everyone for their prayers, it is greatly appreciated,” the Fire Department added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.