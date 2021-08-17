Delmar Hotel Operator Pleads Guilty, Fined For Sewer Violations

A Wicomico County motel operator has pled guilty in Circuit Court to two counts related to illegal discharges of sewage waste.

Sitaram Hospitality has been ordered to pay fines totaling $50,000, with all but $25,000 suspended. The money is to go into the Maryland Clean Water Fund.

According to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, the violation was discovered when an inspector made an unannounced visit to the Travelers Motel on Ocean Highway in Delmar in March 2019. An investigation also determined that the operator was aware that a septic tank at the property had failed, and for a while was having sewage pumped and hauled away. The health inspector found that untreated sewage was being pumped directly into the ground.

The motel has since connected to municipal sewer.