Delmar Man Charged after Brief Pursuit Monday

Delaware State Police spotted a red Monte Carlo just before 9pm on Monday in Delmar. It was knows to the trooper that the driver, 33 year old William Timmons of Delmar was wanted on an active warrant. After failing to maintain his lane, the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Timmons who then drove off at a high rate of speed. The brief pursuit ended when Timmons stopped in a driveway on White Deer Road, but refused to exit the car, but was eventually arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and a bayonet on the rear seat.

Timmons is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon. Timmons was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Numerous traffic violations

Timmons was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $26,710 cash bond.