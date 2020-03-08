Delmar Man Charged after Domestic Incident in Bridgeville

Image courtesy DSP

A Delmar man has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred during a domestic incident in Bridgeville early Saturday morning. Delaware State Police were called to a home on Wilson Farm Road for a break-in and serious assault after the victim’s ex-boyfriend broke into her home and began to assault her with a metal pipe – then grabbed a knife and began stabbing her while she tried to call 9-1-1. Police arrested 56 year old Daniel King at the home – the victim is in stable condition with serious injuries at a local hospital. King is charged with attempted 1st degree murder, 1st degree burglary and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of $215,000 cash bond.