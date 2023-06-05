Delmar Man Charged with DUI after 5-Vehicle Crash Near Bridgeville

Image courtesy DSP

A Delmar man has been charged after a 5-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 13 and Redden Road near Bridgeville on Sunday just before 7pm. Delaware State Police contacted one of the drivers, 48 year old James West of Delmar and learned that he failed to stop for traffic on southbound Route 13 because he was distracted by his phone. West was also found in possession of a baggie of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia and police detected signs of impairment with West, who was arrested.

Police say West’s Escort rear-ended a Charger and a Honda that were stopped in traffic – they were pushed into a pickup and Kia SUV. The driver of the Honda and a 9 year old passenger and the driver of the Kia were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. None of the other drivers reported any injuries.

West was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:

Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Inattentive Driving

West was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,501 secured bond.