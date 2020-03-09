Delmar man charged with theft, burglary in Seaford

30-year-old Robert Barger Jr., of Delmar, Delaware – Delaware State Police Dept.

Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar, Delaware man for multiple motor vehicle thefts, commercial burglaries, and other related charges in Seaford.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the investigation revealed the first incident occurred on March 3 as patrol units responded to the Bi-Rite Auto Sales on Sussex Highway in reference to a burglary.

The investigation revealed a suspect forced entry into the business by using a pry tool and prying a window open at the rear of the business. The stolen items included cash, electronics, and two sets of keys.

While inside, the suspect removed clothing that was covering his face and proceeded to eat a container of ice cream that he found in the freezer of the business.

The next incident was investigated on Sunday, March 8 as police were again called to Bi-Rite Auto Sales for another burglary that occurred at the business. This time, two motor vehicles were stolen from the car lot: a 2008 Ford F-350 and 2005 Ford F-150.

The F-150 was located in the rear parking lot of a liquor store in the area of Bi-Rite Auto. It was processed where it was recovered and turned back over to the victim.

Detectives received information that the suspect was last seen hanging out in the stolen black Ford F350 in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Laurel.

Laurel Police Department responded to the parking lot and were able to locate the stolen 2008 F-350.

30-year-old Robert Barger Jr. was located inside the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Both of the vehicles were recovered with keys, several tools that were taken were located at a local area Pawn Shop along with electronic devices.

Barger was charged with two counts of Theft of Motor Vehicles, two counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglar Tools, two counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief, and two counts of Theft. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $21,500 cash bond.