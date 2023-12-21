Delmar Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing Minor

A 33-year-old Delmar man has been convicted of sexually abusing a minor who was under the age of 13. The abuse happened in July of this year. Aaron Vangorder, following a following a two-day trial this week in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, has been convicted of several sex crimes including two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Solicitation of a Minor. Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Vangorder’s pre-trial release was revoked, and he was taken into custody pending sentencing.