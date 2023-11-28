Delmar Man Convicted on Multiple Drug Offenses

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Delmar, Maryland man has been convicted on multiple drug and other offenses after a trial that ended last week. A jury found 24 year old Japree Ayers guilty of three counts of possession of a large amount of controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession with the intent to distribute and related charges. ;Sentencing has been postponed pending the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Ayers remains in custody pending sentencing.

According to court papers Salisbury Police executed a search and seizure warrant at a Truitt Street address where a white Volvo was parked behind the residence. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a large amounts of heroin and fentanyl and a loaded handgun. Documents in the residence and vehicle contained Ayers’s name and phone number.