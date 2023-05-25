Delmar Man Sentenced in Child Pornography Case

A 35-year-old Delmar, Maryland man pleaded guilty earlier this month to possessing and distributing child pornography. The Honorable W. Newton Jackson, a senior Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced Brandon Ehrisman to an active sentence of ten years of incarceration, with five years suspended for Distribution of Child Pornography and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Ehrisman will be placed on five years of supervised probation upon his release, with specialized sex offender supervision. He will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender, which is a 25-year term of registration. At the time, Ehrisman was on supervised probation in Worcester County, Maryland, for a conviction of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor. This conviction will serve to violate his probation in the Worcester County case.

Additional Information from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County

On December 7, 2022, members of the Maryland State Police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 25-videos depicting child pornography had been distributed to another user on the internet through use of the KiK messenger application. Through investigation, law enforcement was able to track use of the KiK messenger account through its IP address to Ehrisman’s residence in Wicomico County, Maryland. Further, law enforcement executed a search and seizure warrant and was able to obtain the contents of the suspect KiK messenger account. Law enforcement identified the account that distributed the child pornography as belonging to Ehrisman due to the fact that, amongst the videos of child pornography, Ehrisman had likewise uploaded pictures of his face and genitalia utilizing the application. Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes commended Sgt. R. Watkins of the Maryland State Police, who was the lead investigator, for his work in the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese, who prosecuted the case.