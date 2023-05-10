Delmar Man Sentenced to 15 Years for First-Degree Assault

Charles Ecker, who previously lived in Delmar, Maryland has been sentenced to fifteen years in the Division of Corrections on assault charges, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County. Ecker was convicted on February 28th, 2023 following a two-day jury trial of one count of First-Degree Assault, one count of Second-Degree Assault, and one count of Reckless Endangerment. The case stems from an incident on July 28th, 2022, in which an argument began in the victim’s car and escalated at Ecker’s residence in Delmar to the point of physical assault. The female victim lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, Ecker was on top of her with his hands around her neck. The victim escaped, and Ecker’s mother called him into the home. The victim was hospitalized and treated for her injuries.