Delmar man sentenced to 50 years for violent burglary in Wicomico County

24-year-old Eric Frayne, of Delmar, MD – Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County

A Delmar, Maryland man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a violent burglary in Wicomico County.

On December 17, 2019, Eric Frayne, 24, was convicted by a Wicomico jury of first degree burglary, two counts of first degree assault, use a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft: $100 to $1,500 and other related offenses.

The charges are related to an incident in April, 2019 where prosecutors say Frayne broke into the home of an elderly woman and pistol whipped and beat her with a glass mug.

Frayne used a .45 caliber handgun that he had stolen from the residence and a glass mug to assault the elderly female homeowner which caused a concussion and lacerations, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Frayne was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions for possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

At the time of the 2019 incident, Frayne was on probation for two 2017 convictions in Wicomico County for theft and possession with intent to distribute-marijuana. On his violation of probation, Judge William Simpson sentenced Frayne to a total of seven years, eleven months and 28 days in prison to run consecutive to the sentence imposed in the 2019 case.