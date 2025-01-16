Delmar Man Sentenced To Six Years Of Active Incarceration For Failing To Stop At Crash Scene Involving Death

A 42-year-old Delmar, Delaware man–Graham Arthur– was sentenced in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County for Failing to Stop at Scene Involving Death following a plea hearing on January 10th. The Honorable Matthew A. Maciarello, Associate Judge of the Circuit Court of Wicomico County sentenced Arthur to the maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment, suspending all but six years to be served in the Department of Corrections. The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines recommended a sentence between one and six years to be imposed. Upon release, Arthur will be placed on three years of supervised probation with

special conditions. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Arthur was driving his vehicle on Ocean Gateway and struck the victim who was operating his three wheeled bicycle equipped with a visibility flag on the shoulder of the roadway. He did not stop or render aid to the victim, but instead left the scene. Two good Samaritans saw the victim and his bicycle on the shoulder and stopped and called emergency personnel, but the victim did not survive the injuries sustained in the collision.

Graham Arthur

Additional Information from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County:

Salisbury Police Department (SPD) began an investigation, but it was not until a bulletin was placed on their Facebook page for information in February, 2024, that an

individual came forward with information that broke the case. SPD Officers were able to conduct interviews and obtain records that proved that the Defendant owned and operated the uniquely painted vehicle at the time of the crash, and was driving in the area when the crash occurred. Evidence was also obtained showing his efforts to conceal the damage to his vehicle.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA), Jamie Dykes commented, “The victim in this case was on his way to volunteer his time as a public servant to our community when he was killed. The Defendant had a moral and legal duty to stop and render aid to the man he struck down, but chose to flee the area. I am grateful to the good Samaritans who helped our victim and to Cpl. Foy of the Salisbury Police Department for his diligence in this investigation, and for ensuring that justice was served for our victim and his family.”

State’s Attorney Dykes complimented the members of the Salisbury Police Department for their work and diligence in the investigation, specifically thanking lead investigator Cpl. Foy. Finally, SA Dykes commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Bourdon and Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Hysan, Jr. for their determined advocacy in this case.