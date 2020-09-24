Delmar, Md. Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A Delmar, Maryland man has been arrested for attempted murder and other charges.



According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a report earlier this month about a July 2019 incident in which a woman was shot in the hand. The victim’s husband was implicated, and Marion Marvin Gladden Junior, also known as Tinker, was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office also says Gladden pointed the gun toward his grandson and forced him into a pick-up truck. Gladden, according to police, was also prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a previous conviction.