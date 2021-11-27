Delmar, MD Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop in Seaford Friday night led to the arrest of a Delmar, Maryland man on a variety of drug and weapons offenses. Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle on Concord Pond Road without proper lighting above the license plate just before 8pm. When the Trooper contacted the driver, 32 year old Troy Smith, drugs could be seen in plain sight and Smith was arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun, heroin, pills and drug paraphernalia.

Smith is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts

Driving with a Suspended License

Failure to Have a Registration Plate Light

Smith was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,950 cash bond.