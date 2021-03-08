Delmar, Md. Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A man who was operating a motorcycle has died of injuries suffered in a wreck on Sussex Highway (Route 13) near the Delaware state line.

According to Delaware State Police, the southbound motorcyclist approached the intersection with Allen’s Mill Road Sunday afternoon, when a stopped SUV moved into the intersection and collided with the motorcyclist. The man was thrown from the motorcycle, which caught fire.

A 22-year-old Delmar, Maryland man who was operating the motorcycle died at the scene. The Milton woman who was driving the vehicle was not hurt.

Route 13 in the area was closed for about three-and-a-half hours because of the accident and investigation. Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.