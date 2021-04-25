UPDATED: Arrest Made after Delmar Officer Seriously Injured, Elderly Couple Assaulted

UPDATED – 11pm – An arrest has been made in connection with Sunday’s attack on a Delmar police officer and an elderly couple in the Yorkshire Estates. Police have arrested 30 year old Randon Wilkerson, who was being disorderly and fighting with others in the house and a couple who lived across the street. Police responding to the scene spotted Wilkerson walking on the rear of the property of the first 9-1-1 call – he was arrested without incident and charged with:

- Attempted Murder 1st - Assault 1st (2 counts) - Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (2 counts) - Burglary 1st - Assault 3rd - Terroristic Threatening

Wilkerson is being held at SCI in default of $452,000 cash bond.

The Delaware State Police continue to investigate both events and to work collaboratively with the Delmar Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, Maryland State Police, and all other involved agencies.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings released the following statement Sunday evening:

“My heart is heavy tonight for three innocent victims: Cpl. Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department, who is being treated for grave injuries he suffered in an attack this morning, and an elderly couple who also suffered severe injuries at the hands of the same attacker.”

“DOJ personnel have been onsite in Delmar since this morning’s attack and are working with Delaware State and Delmar Police to ensure a successful prosecution. We will continue to monitor both the investigation itself and — with hope in our hearts — the condition of Cpl. Heacook and both civilian victims.”

“These are the moments we all pray will never come. For the law enforcement community, the Town of Delmar, and the rest of our state, today is a bitter reminder of the daily danger our police officers willingly face so the rest of us don’t have to. We are praying for the victims and their families; tomorrow, and in the coming days, we’ll all work together to ensure that their attacker is brought to justice.”

======================================================================

A Delmar Police officer who responded to a fight in progress early Sunday morning was assaulted and seriously injured. An elderly couple who lived nearby was also assaulted.

According to Delaware State Police, the officer responded by himself to the incident in the 11,000-block of Buckingham Drive in Yorkshire Estates at 5:12 a.m. Police said it’s not yet known what exactly happened inside the residence, but the officer became involved in a physical altercation.

Dispatchers got no response as they checked on the officer, and additional officers were dispatched. A Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Delaware State Trooper also arrived and discovered the injured officer unconscious inside the residence. He has been identified as Corporal Keith Heacock, a 22-year veteran of the force.

Heacock was treated at the scene and was rushed first to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital. He was then transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with what are described as significant injuries.

State Police also said an elderly couple who lives across the street suffered significant injuries in a separate but related assault. One of the two victims was taken to Shock Trauma. The other was taken to an area hospital.

Several people in the home were taken into custody. Police said there was no threat to the general public or community.

Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley said this about Corporal Keith Heacock: “He is a husband, son, brother, and father. Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured. Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward. We appreciate the support from the Delaware State Police, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, Maryland State Police, and all other agencies who responded and are assisting with this investigation.”