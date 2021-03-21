Delmar Woman Charged with Assault

Image courtesy DSP

A Delmar woman has been arrested on charges of felony assault after in incident Thursday night. On Friday, Delaware State Police were called to a home on Saint George Road where they learned the night before 24 year old Michaela Scarborough was in an argument with a 28 year old male acquaintance. The argument escalated and Scarborough began stabbing the man with the pointed end of a nutcracker. Two others in the residence broke up the fight. Scarborough was charged with 2nd degree assault and is free on an unsecured bond.