Delmar woman charged with stabbing man in Seaford

33-year-old Jessica Annette, of Delmar, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

A Delmar woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man multiple times during an argument in Seaford.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 3 a.m., Saturday troopers were dispatched to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for reports that a person had been assaulted.

Troopers arrived and met with a 31-year-old Seaford man who said an acquaintance of his, 33-year-old Jessica Annette, showed up at his home on Nylon Avenue in Seaford and a confrontation ensued.

The victim saw that Annette was holding a large knife when she proceeded to strike him in the leg, according to police. She then reportedly raised the knife and struck him a second time, causing injury.

The victim was privately transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Annette was taken into custody at her home on Magnolia Drive in Delmar without incident. She was charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Assault Second Degree, and Aggravated Menacing. She was arraigned and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $27,000 secured bond.