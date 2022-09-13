Delmarva Bike Week/Ocean City Bike Fest This week

Delmarva Bike Week and Ocean City Bike Fest take place this week through the weekend. Thousands of motorcycles will roll into the Delmarva area and drivers need to be aware and look twice for motorcycles. So far this year in Delaware there have been 144 crashes involving motorcycles with 47 serious injuries and 15 deaths. In 2021, Delaware saw the highest motorcycle fatality rate in over 40 years with 24 fatalities, in addition to 224 crashes, and 66 serious injuries involving motorcycles. The leading contributing factors involving motorcycle fatalities are motorists turning left into the path of a motorcyclist, as well as motorcyclists speeding, and impaired driving. Speeding was a contributing factor in 46% of motorcycle-related fatalities and there have been 5 DUI-related crashes in 2022 an increase of 15% over the 9.1% 5-year average.

With the increase in motorcycle traffic on Delmarva roads this week, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety reminds motorcycle riders to be properly equipped to reduce rider deaths and injuries.

all-road users to practice safe driving and riding practices that will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on Delaware roadways.

Keep the following tips in mind:

Motorists & Riders:

Drive and ride alcohol and drug free.

Observe all traffic laws.

Obey the speed limit, to help limit the severity in the event of a crash.

Drive and ride defensively.

Yield to motorcyclists, especially while turning at intersections, as they are more difficult to judge speed and distance due to the smaller size.

Avoid distractions that place motorcyclists and other road users at risk.

While riding, wear high-visibility personal protective gear and DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets. Learn how to identify a safe, DOT-compliant helmet at www.nhtsa.gov/motorcycle-safety/choose-right-motorcycle-helmet.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offers motorcycle training courses for riders of all levels – novice, experienced and advanced. To explore Driving Courses offered in Delaware and find the right course and location for you, visit https://www.arrivealivede.com/respect-the-ride.

For more information on the campaign, statistics, and education on Motorcycle safety, visit https://www.arrivealivede.com/respect-the-ride.