Delmarva Chicken Association Opens Scholarship Applications

The Delmarva Chicken Association is accepting applications for college scholarships from students who are interested in chicken-related careers.

The DCA is making scholarships available of $2,000 for undergraduates and $3,000 for graduate-level students.

Chicken-related jobs go well beyond those at farms and poultry processing plants: backgrounds in accounting, engineering, marketing, veterinary science, nutrition and several sciences are important to the chicken industry.

“It’s an exciting time to be preparing for a career in the chicken community,” DCA Executive Director Holly Porter said. “More than 20,300 jobs on Delmarva are directly tied to our chicken companies, and thousands more jobs are supported by the chicken economy. We’re excited to be able to help students start journeys toward their careers each year through these scholarships.”

DCA has awarded more than $161,000 in scholarship since 1985, and the annual scholarship golf tournament this year raised more than $20,000.

Applications can be submitted through Friday, April 8th 2022.

DCA released these guidelines:

Each applicant must be a student in good standing at an accredited institution of higher learning within the United States, or in the case of graduating high school seniors, accepted to an accredited institution within the United States. Students applying for undergraduate scholarships must be Delmarva residents who are pursuing a career path leading to employment in any segment of Delmarva’s chicken community. Graduate student scholarships are available to any student at a U.S. university who is engaged in research that directly benefits Delmarva’s chicken community. A complete transcript must accompany the application, and in the case of high school seniors, proof of college acceptance is required. Applicants must secure a letter of reference from an academic advisor or faculty member. DCA membership on the part of the applicant or his or her family is not required and has no bearing on the selection process.

