Delmarva Farmers Find New Use for Leftover Produce

Farmers with leftover produce or "seconds" in Delmarva now have another option for use thanks to the Society of St. Andrew, the largest gleaning agency in the country. The mission of the Society of St. Andrew brings people together to harvest and share healthy food, reduce food waste, and build caring communities by offering nourishment to hungry neighbors.



In reality, it takes farmers and community members working together to accomplish

the goal of ending hunger. In Delmarva in 2023, the organization gleaned and

distributed 1,252,792 pounds of food through December. According to the website, they

engaged 90 recipient agencies and partners throughout the year, along with 372

volunteers. The Society of St. Andrew held 158 events to rescue and share food and

shared 5,011,168 servings of fresh food thanks to everyone’s collective efforts.

Delmarva Program Coordinator Brenda Mahan takes this mission personally and

travels all over the Delmarva peninsula to ensure the organization reaches its goals.

For Mahan, she said it’s about “. . .the feeling you get being able to distribute food.

It’s really an awesome feeling.”



The organization is now expanding its operations in the Delmarva area by searching

for volunteers, partnering organizations and participating farmers.



“My job is to make those connections,” Mahan said. “Normally, when a farmer calls,

we can be there within 24 hours to take care of the need and glean from the farm. Once

we get there, we weigh everything we glean so farmers can use it for tax purposes.

Everything we harvest goes directly to charities and people in need of food. If you’ll let

us in your field, we want everything, even the ugly stuff.”



Kent County Farm Bureau President Jim Minner and Vice President David Marvel

have both offered produce from their farms and helped Mahan connect with other

farmers in the area.

“Gleaning is traditionally going to the fields and picking up what’s leftover or picking

up what’s leftover that isn’t being used. Some groups have tried gleaning in the past but

were never successful because it takes a lot of labor and organization. I thought it was

intriguing that Brenda has been so successful in her work,” Marvel said. “The good thing

about it is that the food doesn’t go to waste. I was able to start shifting watermelons

other produce around with her help. It’s similar to food bank programs, but it’s more

about picking up even small amounts that some people think are insignificant. They’ll

pick it all up, even seconds.”

Marvel said he was impressed with the networking Mahan and her team does for the

Society of St. Andrew, a needed component for a successful gleaning organization.

“Those kinds of organizations rely on relationship building and Brenda has been

tremendously good at that. They’re out there, willing to work and coordinate, even

bringing in some of their partners to help with distribution,” Marvel explained. “They’re

not trying to compete with the food banks or other organizations. They’re trying to help

complete them. The only line they worry about is the hunger line.”

In the last year, Minner was also able to support the Society of St. Andrews by

offering 760 lbs. of potatoes. The group also visited his farming operation in February to

glean ¼ acre of turnips from his fields.

“When they came in and got those potatoes, they were immediately in food servers’

hands that day being produced for meals. I would say anybody that has excess produce

should go through them,” Minner said.

Minner was first introduced to the nonprofit through Marvel. In kind, he then

introduced the group to other farmers who have been able to support the mission.

“For example, a friend of mine in Woodside was throwing away excess stuff from his

stand. This year, the Society of St. Andrew got 1,200 lbs. of produce from him instead. It

wasn’t really stuff you could sell off the stand, but through the Society, it went straight to

a local senior center and was consumed instantly as soon as it got there. It’s a great

organization that’s providing a lot of food aid to local groups that provide meals to

people who either just can’t afford it or don’t have access to it. And they’re readily willing

to come and get anything you’ve got. As long as it’s good, they want it.”

Interested farmers and volunteers should visit https://endhunger.org/delmarva/ for

more information or to sign up for future opportunities. The Delmarva program can also

be reached by emailing dmv-glean@endhunger.org.

Group Photo: The Society of St. Andrew visited Minner Farms in Felton recently to glean 1/4 acres, resulting in more than 400 pounds of turnips. From left to right: Kent County Farm Bureau President Jim Minner, Corlyn and Warren Descovich, Tom Hill and Brenda and Bill Mahan. In addition to serving the mission of the Society of St. Andrew, the Descovichs and Hill gleaned for St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach where they support Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Church pantry in Frankford. This was the Society’s first gleaning opportunity for 2024.

Jim Minner: Kent County Farm Bureau President Jim Minner offers turnips from Minner Farms in Felton to the Society of St. Andrew.