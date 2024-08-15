Delmarva Power Customers in Delaware to See Refund Beginning This Month

Delmarva Power’s electric customers in Delaware will soon see a refund on their bill. The refunds have started to process, however, based on when a customer’s billing cycle ends, they may not see the refund until their September bill. The refund is a result of the lower rates that were approved by the Public Service Commission in April. As the refund process began, a small percentage of customers may have received a duplicate bill. The issue was quickly identified and resolved, and the correct refund credit will appear on a customer’s next bill.

Additional Information from Exelon Corporation

Here is additional background and timing on the refund process for context:

Delmarva Power originally submitted its electric rate case filing on December 15, 2022.

As permitted by Delaware law, Delmarva Power implemented interim rates 7 months later on July 15, 2023.

As part of a settlement agreement with numerous parties, the Public Service Commission approved final rates on April 18, 2024, and they went into effect on April 24, 2024.

Because the final rates are lower than the interim rates, electric customers in Delaware will be refunded the difference paid between July 15, 2023, and April 23, 2024, plus interest.

This will appear as a “One-Time Rate Refund” on customers’ bills. Customers who are enrolled in Budget Billing (where you have a consistent 12-month bill) will not see the refund amount as a separate line item on their bill. The refund will be deducted from their budget balance.



Delmarva Power works hard to keep every customer connected by offering payment arrangements and helping customers secure grants and other support from several available energy assistance programs. In 2023, Delmarva Power helped more than 22,000 customers secure more than $35 million in energy assistance.