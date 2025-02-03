Delmarva Power Customers Raise Concerns Over Surge in Electric Bills

On January 1st Delmarva Power customers may have seen about a nine percent increase on their total bill as compared to their December 2024 bill. Spokesman for Delmarva Power Zach Chizar tells the Talk of Delmarva that in addition to the extreme cold temperatures Delmarva recently experienced, other factors are contributing to the higher prices for the average residential customer meaning someone who is using 1004 kilowatt hours per month. If your use is higher than that, the percentage will be a bit higher. If you aren’t using the 1004, you’re probably not seeing that full 9 % increase. Regarding those factors…

Regarding Delaware and Maryland, Chizar explains that Delmarva Power is regulated by the Public Service Commission in each state which operate completely different from one another.

He says the site provides a clear breakdown of your bill and different parts of it as well as what each of the line items means. You can call and talk to one of their representatives and see if you are eligible for energy assistance options as well as find out ways you can save on energy in your home.

He says not only do these heating systems have to work more–they have to work harder to maintain that heat and temperature–particularly in the extreme cold snaps like we had in the beginning of January.

Chizar noted the extreme cold as well as changes to the distribution rate–the distribution side which includes the necessary investments to help ensure reliable energy service for customers that goes into the day-to-day maintenance and upgrades being made to deliver energy to peoples’ homes.

Chizar explains this update to the first page of customers’ bills in November impacts both Delaware and Maryland customers. Previously in October, you would have seen your total electric charges–the full amount owed. Now in a way to create more transparency in that breakdown between the delivery and the supply costs, it is broken out on the first page of the bill which he believes has caused the confusion around what that delivery charge is. The breakdown is meant to help customers see those individual items–how much their energy usage impacts each of those sections.