Delmarva Rail Upgrades Are On Track

A rail line that’s nearly 100 years old could get an upgrade.

An award of $18.8 million has been awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation to Delmarva Central Railroad.

The Railroad operates 188 miles of track which is used to transport agricultural products and other goods in the region. The funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Program will go toward improving three aging rail bridges at the Nanticoke River, the Pocomoke River and the C-and-D Canal, combining with Delmarva Central Railroad’s $29.4 million investment.

Rail crossings and the main rail line will also be upgraded.