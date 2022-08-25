Delmarva Reacts to White House Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Tony Allen, Ph.D.PresidentQ&A Why $10K of relief – why not more? And why only for individuals making less than $125K and households making less than $250K?Today’s actions advance the President’s vision of growing our economy from the bottom up and the middle out.It provides up to $20K in relief to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10K of relief to other borrowers – wiping away the full debt of 20 million people. We expect up to 43 million federal student loan borrowers to receive forgiveness, with the most relief reaching borrowers who need it the most.Eligible borrowers – those earning less than $125K annually or a household earning less than $250K – are most at risk of financial harm once the payment pause ends.That’s why today’s actions are focused on all these borrowers.How will a borrower know if they qualify for student loan forgiveness?Borrowers who earned below $125K annually and households earning less than $250K will qualify for $10K in federal student debt relief.Pell Grant recipients under those same income thresholds will qualify for $20K of federal student debt relief.In the coming weeks, the Administration will release more information on how to see if you qualify and how to sign up to receive more information about these changes.Go to studentaid.gov to sign up to be notified automatically when this information is available.Are current students eligible for relief?Yes, current students with loans are eligible for relief. Loans must have been originated prior to July 1, 2022.Dependent students who were enrolled in school during the last award year qualify if their parents’ household income was under $250,000.Isn’t this unfair to all those borrowers who paid down their debt, making sacrifices along the way?President Biden believes that a post-high school education should be a ticket to the middle class. But for too many people, the cost of college has skyrocketed and student loans remain a lifelong burden.Today’s actions will give more breathing room to America’s working families as they continue to recover from the strains associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by providing targeted debt relief to those who need it most and making the student loan system more manageable in the future.The fact that some students in that situation were able to pay off their debt is a testament to them, but it is no reason to deny relief to others.And the American people agree – according to a recent survey, more than half of people who paid off their student loans support debt relief for other borrowers.Won’t this just be a handout to wealthy doctors and lawyers?No. No individual earning more than $125,000 will see their debt canceled.Nearly 90% of debt relief will go to individuals making under $75,000 per year.President Biden is committed to building our economy from the bottom up and the middle out – today’s actions will provide critical breathing room for middle class families as they continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.What is “Income Driven Repayment” and what are the changes the Administration announced?In addition to announcing targeted debt relief for middle class families, the President announced proposed changes to make the student loan system more manageable for current and future borrowers.Currently, there are several repayment plans where borrowers can make monthly payments based on their income level, and if they pay for 20 years, the remaining debt is canceled.But there are too many plans and even the most generous plans leave borrowers with too high a payment.The Administration is proposing changes that cap the amount that borrowers would pay monthly for undergraduate loans at 5% of their income.These changes will be transformative for current and future borrowers. The typical borrower will pay $1,000 a year less. Undergraduate borrowers will see their monthly payments cut in HALF.Here’s one example — under this proposal, a typical nurse with an undergraduate loan making $77K per year, married with two kids, would pay only $61 per month compared to $295 per month under the current income-driven repayment plan.What does a borrower need to do to receive forgiveness?The Department of Education will release more information in the coming weeks about how borrowers can sign up to receive debt relief.Some borrowers may be eligible to receive relief automatically because the Department already has access to information about their income during the pandemic.But other borrowers may have to fill out a very short form.Go to studentaid.gov to sign up to be notified automatically when this information is available.How many borrowers will this impact?We project that up to roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers (or 95% of all federal student loan borrowers) will be eligible to receive loan forgiveness and, of those, 20 million are eligible to have their debt completely canceled.That’s assuming all those who are eligible for relief take steps to get it. Borrowers in the top 5% of incomes will not be eligible for relief, and nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those making under $75,000 a year.Won’t colleges just raise tuition now, knowing that taxpayers will end up shouldering the burden for bigger loans?The President believes strongly in imposing accountability on colleges raising costs without delivering additional value to students.Already, his Administration has taken steps to increase accountability, including:Reinstating an enforcement office at the Education DepartmentTerminating a college accreditor that had previously allowed colleges that defrauded borrowers, like ITT and Corinthian, to gain accreditation and get access to federal student loansBeyond that, the Department announced today they would be creating a list of programs that are the worst performers at delivering value for their costs, so that students can make informed decisions on where to go to school.How will this impact inflation?Because we are restarting payments in addition to providing targeted debt relief at roughly the same time, we believe that any inflationary impacts from debt relief will largely be offset by the deflationary impact of restart.With different, less conservative, assumptions, the impact could well be neutral or deflationary.What about income-driven repayment? Given its generosity, doesn’t that also add significant extra spending to the mix?The new IDR plan will likely take longer to implement than forgiveness.When implemented, the new plan will save borrowers who sign up money relative to what they would be paying on other income-based repayment plans.But because we cannot reliably estimate take-up of IDR at this point, we can’t comment on its impact, one way or the other.How much will this debt cancellation cost?What the President announced is a restart of student loan payments, alongside targeted debt relief. In the short term, the impact of the restart will offset the cost of the targeted debt relief.In the long term, the fiscal impact of the debt cancellation will be affected by a number of factors, including how many borrowers will take advantage of this relief and the economic benefits that can occur as a result of the targeted debt cancellation. For example, debt relief can lead to more Americans having opportunities to create small businesses, helping grow our economy.Ultimately, we won’t have an estimate of the cost of this until the program is implemented.