Delmarva Under Severe Weather Threat

Much of the mid-Atlantic region and some parts of the Southeast are at risk of severe weather Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

Also, the National Weather Service indicated that Sunday’s system was bringing showers and thunderstorms approaching from the west. Damaging wind gusts were possible, and forecasters were warning citizens to secure loose objects and to be prepared for the possibility of power outages.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued late Sunday afternoon for Sussex, Kent and several Eastern Shore counties until 9:00 p.m.