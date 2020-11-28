DEMA Director Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Director AJ Schall was tested for COVID-19 on Monday, November 23, 2020, along with one of his sons. Both tested negative. On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Director Schall developed minor, cold-like symptoms and was again tested. He received a positive test result on the morning of Friday, November 27, 2020. Director Schall is home in isolation and remains in contact with the Governor’s Office and DEMA leadership. His sons and mother are following guidance from the Division of Public Health. Director Schall said, “I am fortunate to have minor symptoms so far and appreciate the well wishes. I am following all guidance from the Division of Public Health and encourage you to do the same. Wear a mask, physical distance, and get tested.” To see all guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health and for the list of testing sites state-wide, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

Governor John Carney on Saturday released the following statement on Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall’s positive COVID-19 test result:

“A core member of our COVID-19 response team – AJ Schall, the Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency – tested positive for the virus yesterday. He’s currently at home with mild, cold-like symptoms and we’re all wishing AJ a speedy recovery.

I spent time around AJ this past Tuesday but I have not been identified as a close contact by the Division of Public Health, based on mask-wearing and social distancing precautions. Out of an abundance of caution, I am canceling public events this week and will exercise caution in any interactions with others, as always. We will hold our regular COVID-19 press briefing virtually this coming Tuesday.

This only underscores the seriousness of this virus. It’s a real threat – especially for our most vulnerable friends, neighbors and loved ones. Let’s all do our part to limit the spread this winter. Wear a mask. Think twice before gathering with friends or family outside your household. We’ll get through this.”