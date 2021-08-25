DEMEC Issues Power Savers Alert Wed, August 25

Power Savers Alert:

Due to expected high temperatures and high energy demand, we are asking municipal electric customers to VOLUNTARILY reduce electric use today, Wednesday, August 25th. Power Saver Hours are from 2:00pm to 6:00pm.

Customers are encouraged to lower their electric use during these hours to save money both now and later. Participation will lower electric use throughout the community and in return lower customers’ monthly electric costs and reduce utility energy costs over time. The more people that participate, the bigger the impact.

Customers can help by taking simple steps such as:

* Turn off your pool pump during these hours

* Delay using major appliances until after the alert is over

For alerts and other helpful tips follow DEMEC on Facebook @DEMECINC.